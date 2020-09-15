COVID19: Most Cyprus cases found by track, trace

Cyprus health authorities announced six cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday, raising the total number to 1,540 as daily infections remain at single-digit levels for the third week.

Four of the cases announced on Tuesday were related to clusters involving family members and friends of known cases identified through track and trace.

Three of the new cases are family members and close friends of a Cypriot found positive on 9 September from a hospital lab check. To date, this cluster involves 12 infections.

Another case involved a family member of a Russian woman who tested positive on Sunday.

Travellers from Russia are not allowed to visit Cyprus, but the woman who tested positive arrived on Friday with special permission to visit her family residing on the island.

Another two cases were Cypriots locally infected who tested positive after developing symptoms.

One was sent to be tested by their General Practitioner while the other chose to take the test privately.

The Health Ministry said a total of 3,157 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 1,441 were arrivals at Larnaca and Paphos airports. All the samples came back negative.

Some 144 results of a targeted scheme of 5,000 COVID-19 tests among the 18-40 age group at bars, restaurants, shopping malls and universities were also negative.

Five COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at Famagusta General Hospital, one of whom is in intensive care. One patient was discharged on Tuesday.

One more patient is being treated at Nicosia General and is connected to a ventilator.