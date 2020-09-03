COVID19: Turkish Cypriots report another five cases

Authorities in the Turkish occupied north of Cyprus have reported five more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections on both sides of the divide to 1,839 and 25 deaths.

Cases reported in the north now stand at 344 and four deaths since the outbreak in March.

Republic of Cyprus health authorities on Wednesday also confirmed 5 new COVID-19 cases bringing its total number of infections to 1,495 and 21 deaths.

The five coronavirus cases in the north, all travellers arriving from Turkey, were confirmed on Wednesday evening by Ali Pilli, head of the Turkish Cypriot health authorities.

According to Pilli, the five new cases – following Tuesday’s eight – involved four people arriving by air, and one by sea, without giving details of their nationality.

They were identified after 1,724 tests were carried out, comparatively low to the number of tests carried out on previous days.

According to data released by the Turkish Cypriot health authorities some 233 coronavirus cases were recorded since July 1, when the north opened up its ports of entry to travellers.

Health authorities in the north are focussing on people arriving on ferries and by air with passengers arriving mainly from coronavirus-struck Turkey.

Passengers from Turkey are of particular concern as the country has reported a total of 273,301 cases and 6,462 deaths while the average number of daily cases in August was above 1400, up from an average of 1,000 in July.

On Tuesday, Turkey reported 1,596 new daily cases and another 45 deaths.

Before opening up ports of entry, the north had seen a 75-day lull reporting zero cases since 17 April.

The resurgence of the virus begun on the first day the north opened its ports of entry and initially lifting an obligatory quarantine for arrivals from Turkey.