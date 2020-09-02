COVID19: Cyprus cases remain below double figures

Cyprus reported five new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, keeping daily cases in single-digit figures for a fifth day running, following a week of fluctuating rates of coronavirus.

Wednesday’s results resulted from some 2,643 tests bringing the national COVID-19 total to 1,495.

The five new cases included two people with a travel history.

One case involved an Indian national who had returned from India and had taken the test privately before returning to work.

A second case was a Cypriot woman returning from Prague, she had tested positive after taking the test at the airport upon her arrival. She was asymptomatic.

Some 1,212 tests were carried out on passengers at Cyprus airports.

Another positive case was a hospital patient tested before undergoing surgery while another case was a family member identified after some 69 tests were carried out on contacts of known cases.

The fifth case was an individual who took the test at a private lab after developing symptoms.

Five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 reference hospital at Famagusta General while one person remains in intensive care at Nicosia General.

On Tuesday, Turkish Cypriots confirmed another eight COVID-19 cases in the Turkish occupied north, bringing their total to 339 and four deaths.

Divided Cyprus now has 1804 COVID cases and 25 deaths.