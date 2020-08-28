COVID19: Cyprus cases remain in double figures

Cyprus confirmed 14 more Covid-19 infections on Friday after a lower than the average number of 2,917 tests conducted taking total cases to 1,481 since the outbreak.

Friday’s cases are higher than Thursday’s 11, with the daily tally remaining relatively high, although most cases are ‘imported’.

Six of Friday’s new infections had a travel history while two cases were reported among immigrants at the Pournara Reception Centre.

Another six cases were reported to be local infections with two being contacts of known cases.

Of those with a travel history, two had arrived from Hungary on Tuesday and Monday and one from Milan on Thursday.

Two of the cases were found after 1,420 tests at the airports.

One Greek citizen, permanently living in Cyprus, had returned on the 19 August, and was tested privately on the request of his employer.

Another case involves a person returning from the USA on 15 August and a Russian returning from Russia on 14 August.

Both are category C countries where 14-day quarantine is automatic while a test is needed on arrival and another before self-isolation can be ended.

They both took private tests so they could end their quarantine but tested positive.

The two immigrants are Syrians who came to the island via the Turkish occupied north on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, five patients are now being treated at the COVID-19 referral hospital Famagusta General, one of them is in the Acute Care Unit.

One other patient is on a ventilator at Nicosia General’s Intensive Care Unit.