COVID19: Average age of cases drops to 39

The average age of COVID-19 cases in Cyprus has dropped from 47 last month to 39 years in late August according to the latest epidemiological bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health.

The drop is attributed to the fact that people aged between 18-40 are more likely to move around and have more contacts.

With data up to 25 August, the epidemiological bulletin indicated that the reproduction rate of the virus in Cyprus R(t) is between 0.73 and 1.3, dropping compared to the previous report.

In the first module R is recorded as 1.04 compared to 0.97 two weeks ago, in the second module 0.73 compared to 0.97, in the third R stood at 1.3 from 1.2 and in the fourth method, R was 0.78 compared to 0.96 two weeks ago.

There is also a drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases, Cyprus has 18.4 active cases for every 100,000 inhabitants over a two-week period.

On August 11, the rate of active cases was 23.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Limassol recorded the largest increase by the district with 16.9%, followed by Larnaca with 15.1% and Nicosia with 10.4%.

The median age of COVID-19 cases is 39 years (Intra-Quarter range: 27-56 years), 51.4% for men and 48.6% for women.

Local infections number 947 or 74.2% of the 1,276 cases for which the epidemiological history is known.