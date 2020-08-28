COVID19: Police called in after teen footballer breaks self-isolation

Cyprus Police confirmed that they have launched a criminal investigation into the case of a Larnaca teenager who broke his quarantine to go to play for his academy team AEK.

As a result, some 45 teammates, all minors, their families and six coaches have all been instructed to self-isolate.

Talking to CyBC state radio, police spokesperson Christos Andreou confirmed that the force is looking into the case after the Health Ministry filed a report against the 16-year-old footballer.

According to the complaint filed by Cyprus’ health authority, the teen broke his quarantine before being informed about the result of a second test, which came back positive following a negative test.

The 16-year-old took part in two football matches on August 25 and 26 with the positive result coming in on August 27.

According to the authorities, the teenager tested positive on August 7.

As two negative tests were needed for him to end his quarantine, he took one test on August 21 which came back negative and a second on August 24.

The 16-year-old boy also went to football training with 45 teammates when he was meant to be self-isolating.

He is an academy player at first division AEK Larnaca, the club confirmed on Friday.

“All training for our under-17 and under-19 teams have been suspended with immediate effect,” a club statement said.

All players of the two squads were to be tested on Friday and the club’s training facilities will be deep cleaned.