COVID19: Cyprus cases high as clusters grow

Cyprus reported another 14 COVID-19 cases on Saturday as it struggles to contain various clusters spreading from summer social gatherings such as pool and hen parties.

The 14 reported, adds to the same number confirmed the day before as Cyprus tries to reduce transmissions into single figures.

Saturday’s new COVID-19 infections bring the total of coronavirus cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1332, the Ministry of Health announced.

The 14 cases were detected after a total of 3,813 tests.

Three of the cases were traced to the hen party cluster that has now grown to 13 people.

Another case was linked to a pool party cluster which has now spread to six people.

The Health Ministry said they were among the five people who tested positive from 117 tests on contacts of already confirmed cases.

Two more had a travel history after having returned from Greece – Paros and Rhodes respectively – both were tested after developing symptoms.

Also, among the new cases was a footballer employed by lower league club Olympus Xylofagou.

According to the Epidemiological Monitoring Unit, no individuals tested positive from 1490 random samples taken from people who were repatriated or from passenger arrivals at the airports.

The Health Ministry said there are currently three patients being treated at COVID-19 referral hospital Famagusta General.

One of those patients is being treated in the Acute Care Unit.