Cyprus H1 trade deficit narrows as exports down 23% in May, up 18% in June

Cyprus exports were down 23% in May, compared to the same month last year, while provisional figures for June showed a minor correction, with exports dropping about 18% year-on-year, according to the latest figures from the statistical service Cystat.

With the Covid-19 pandemic-imposed lockdown affecting all sectors of the economy in the first quarter of the year, the situation improved towards the end of the second quarter, allowing for the trade deficit for the first six months of the year to narrow by about €300 mln to €2.11 bln.

For May, total imports of goods (from EU member states and from third countries) amounted to €466.2 mln in May, a decrease of 35.9% compared to €726.8 mln in May 2019.

Exports of domestically produced products, including stores and provisions, were €104.2 mln compared to €136.1 mln in May 2019, a decrease of 23.4%. Domestic exports of industrial products in May 2020 were €92.5 mln compared to €118.0 mln in May 2019, while domestic exports of agricultural products in May 2020 were €10.5 mln compared to €15.7 mln in May 2019.

Exports of foreign products in May, including stores and provisions, were €173.1 mln as compared to €158.2 mln in May 2019, an increase of 9.4%.

As regards provisional data for June, Cystat said that total imports of goods fell to €662.8 mln from €775.6 mln in June 2019, a decrease of 14,5%. Imports from other EU member states in June were €384.9 mln and from third countries €277.9 mln, compared to €488.1 mln and €287.5 mln, respectively, in June 2019.

Imports in June 2020 include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment (vessels), with total value of €94.6 mln compared to €157.3 mln in June 2019.

Total exports of goods in June rose to €273.3 mln from €231.9 mln in June 2019, an increase of 17.9%. Exports to other EU member states totalled €123.3 mln and to third countries €150.0 mln, compared to €74.1 mn and €157.8 mln, respectively, in June 2019. Exports in June include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment (vessels), with total value of €83.8 mln compared to €34.5 mln in June 2019.

Total imports of goods (from EU member states and from third countries) in January-June 2020 amounted to €3.65 bln compared to €4.12 bln in January-June 2019, a decrease of 11,3%.

Total exports of goods (to EU Member States and to third countries) in January-June 2020 were €1.54 bln compared to €1.71 bln in January-June 2019, a decrease of 10%.

Thus, the first-half trade deficit was €2.11 bln in January-June compared to €2.41 bln in the corresponding period of 2019.