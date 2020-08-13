Cyprus police tries to clamp down on bikes, quads to control noise pollution

Cyprus Police is banning all large-capacity motorcycles, trikes and quads over 125cc from specific strips of main roads in almost all towns and on specific dates in August in an attempt to cut down on noise pollution.

The order, signed by Deputy Chief Christakis Mavris, is valid in most towns from late night to early morning and mainly on weekends, with the only exception being small-capacity mopeds and delivery couriers.

Larnaca and its popular Phinikoudes strip, infested during the holiday period with rented electric bikes that dangerously whiz on paved areas, often by teenagers without a driving license, has been exempted from the order, with the police seemingly more keen to control noise pollution than the risk hazard to innocent pedestrians.

The police said the measures will be “in addition to the daily patrols and regular traffic controls”, which will probably be increased at the specific locations.

Nicosia, midnight to 5am, only on Sundays August 16, 23 and 30:

Parts of Grivas Dighenis from the crossroads of Archangelos & Ayiou Prokopiou (Kykko bishopric) to the crossroads of Themistocli Dervi (Starbucks) and Prodromou, and until Griva Digheni (Lykavitos police station).

Strovolos Avenue and Spyrou Kyprianou (‘Orphanides’ to ‘Metro’) will continue to witness late-night roaring motorcycle races.

Limassol, 7pm to 4am of next day, on weekends August 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30:

The coastal road, Spyrou Arazouzou, 28th October, Promachon Eleftherias, Georgiou I and Amathountos.

Limassol’s secondary artery of Makarios Avenue and Franklin Roosevelt, as well as the bypass from Pareklisia to Kato Polemidia will continue to witness late-night roaring motorcycle races.

Paphos, 8pm to 4am of next day, on weekends August 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30:

Entire Poseidonos Avenue, Kato Paphos.

Protaras – Ayia Napa, 8pm to 4am of next day, on weekends August 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30:

Entire Protaras main road (hotels strip) and in Ayia Napa, Nissi Avenue and Makarios Avenue.

The police said that additional measures remain in force to alleviate the heavy traffic on main roads and the return of holidaymakers to their towns.

These include the banning of large trailer trucks and farming vehicles (tractors) during the main hours of congestion, on Friday August 14 from 4pm to 8pm, on Saturday August 15 from 9am to 12 noon, and 4pm to 8pm, and on Sundays August 16, 23 and 30, from 9am to 1pm and 4pm to 8pm on all motorways, in addition to the Nicosia-Troodos, Limassol-Platres, Paphos-Polis and Episkopi-Omodos roads.

Also, all farming vehicles (tractors) are banned from the Nicosia-Troodos road on August 14, 15, 16, 23 and 30, from 9am to 1pm and 4-8pm.

Police will be issuing updates on its website www.cypruspolicenews.com , as well as social media (Facebook, Twitter) and the police mobile app.

The police concluded that drivers are urged to drive carefully and keep a distance from others ahead.