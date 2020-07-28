Cyprus, Britain helping expat residents post-Brexit

Cyprus Residency Planning Group (CRPG) and SSAFA on Tuesday submitted the first batch of residency applications from vulnerable UK nationals to the Interior Ministry.

The two charities are helping British nationals settle their residency status in Cyprus now that the UK has left the EU.

British Deputy High Commissioner Ian Whitting said: “The excellent collaboration between the Ministry of Interior and British High Commission has resulted in the submission of the first batch of residency applications from vulnerable British nationals in Cyprus.

This means greater peace of mind; security and stability for some of those most vulnerable and will help secure their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. I’m very grateful to the Ministry of Interior, the CRPG and SSAFA for making today possible.

The UK government has allocated £3 mln for charities and organisations to provide practical support for UK nationals living in the EU, who may have difficulty completing their residency application or registration.

CRPG and SSAFA (for military veterans) are supporting those who may find it hard to complete the paperwork.

UK nationals in need of support in order to submit their residency applications should reach out now for help. You can find contact details and all relevant information in our Living in Cyprus guide on gov.uk.