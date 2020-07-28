Finland accepts vulnerable asylum applicants from Cyprus

Sixteen applicants seeking international protection were flown from Cyprus to Finland under an EU relocation mechanism to offer women and unaccompanied minors safe refuge.

They belong to vulnerable groups, as defined by the law on refugees and EU regulations.

According to the Interior Ministry, the relocation is 90% funded by the EU Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and 10% by Cyprus.

Their transportation was arranged with the support of the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

It is the first phase of a scheme to relocate 30 vulnerable people who have applied for international protection in Finland, namely women with children and unaccompanied minors.

The remaining applicants will be relocated in August.

Nicosia has urged Brussels to do its fair share of burden-sharing as Cyprus is overwhelmed with asylum applicants.