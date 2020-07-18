COVID19: Cyprus receiving steady flow of imported cases

Cyprus health authorities confirmed another four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday mostly involving people who recently arrived on the island from abroad.

Three of the positive cases had a travel history while the fourth was a Cypriot who was referred by his doctor after developing coronavirus symptoms.

Among the three imported cases, one was detected during a random sample when arriving at the airport on a flight from Greece on Friday.

This COVID-19 infection was identified after 978 tests on repatriated Cypriots and international arrivals.

Another case involved a Serb national residing in Cyprus who arrived back in the country on July 10, he was tested by his employer before starting work.

The third imported case was an Egyptian national who was given special permission to enter Cyprus on 14 July to work on an oil rig.

He was found positive after a test was ordered by his company before joining the rig.

Three of the four positive cases were identified via 268 private initiative tests, said the Health Ministry.

These four cases were detected among 1,831 lab tests carried out on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections recorded in Cyprus since the outbreak in March to 1,037.

According to epidemiological data, no positive cases were detected from 77 tests on employees who went back to work during phase two and three of easing restrictive measures, or among 63 samples tested at hospital laboratories.

The Ministry of Health said it had carried out 68 tests on contacts of known coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, 180 tests were carried out in the framework of a Defence Ministry scheme for new army conscripts, they came back negative.

As did 197 tests completed as part of referrals from GPs and special groups screening at public health centres.