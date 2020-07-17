Wizz Air announces Larnaca-Norway route

Wizz Air announced Friday a new twice-weekly route from Larnaca to Bergen in Norway starting from 9 August.

In May the airline launched a new base in Larnaca, and the Norway route is part of developing its network in Cyprus.

Passengers can already book tickets from €24.99 one way.

The new route brings greater travel opportunities for affordable travel from Larnaca while stimulating Cyprus tourism through greater connectivity.

Bergen is the second-largest city in Norway and the gateway to the Fjords of Norway.

As a UNESCO World Heritage City and a European City of Culture, the Bergen region has the ideal combination of nature, culture and exciting urban life all year round.

Together with Bergen, Wizz Air now offers 38 routes to 22 countries from Larnaca.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to announce further expansion of our local network in Larnaca by adding an exciting new route to Bergen in Norway, starting from 9 August.

We believe that this route represents another step forward in the expansion of our network, while more travellers can enjoy Wizz Air’s attractive fares paired with outstanding service on board. We welcome all eager travellers onboard one of Europe’s youngest and most reliable fleets.”

As part of these new COVID-19 protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves.

Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution.

Onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment.

Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked-in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport.

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST ROUTE FROM LARNACA

Route Days Starts Fares from** Larnaca – Bergen Wednesday, Sunday 9 August 2020 €24.99 / NOK 279

All flights operated on Airbus A320/A320neo aircraft, with 180/186 seats, A321 aircraft with 230 seats and A321neo aircraft with 239 seats