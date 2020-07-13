iMER turns to Europe to provide wider choice for patients

iMER Medical Services, the Cypriot company that over 15 years has referred about 5,000 patients to specialist hospitals, mainly in Israel, is now embarking on new collaborations with hospitals in Europe.

The company, initially established as a medical evacuation and referral service, often embarking on life-saving missions with specialist aircraft, has reached a cooperation agreement with the Adolphe Rothschild Foundation Hospital in Paris.

This deal, together with other agreements with leading European hospitals in the pipeline, will provide a wider choice for treatment, based on availability and cost, a senior iMER executive said.

“We have been representing the Hadassah University Hospital of Jerusalem since 2008, referring patients from Cyprus and Greece, and will now be able to provide a wider choice for patients, depending on the required speciality,” said Marianna Fortoma, iMER’s Commercial and Business Development Manager.

“A similar cooperation agreement will be announced shortly with a German hospital, while we have also enhanced our cooperation with the Nicosia Rehabilitation Centre,” Fortoma said.

She added that relations with the Ministry of Health in Nicosia are better than ever before, “as the state, too, appreciated that we cooperate with leading medical centres to provide the best possible treatment to patients, mainly from Cyprus.”

Fortoma said the Adolphe Rothschild Foundation Hospital is recognised as a leading medical centre for the diagnosis and treatment of autism and epilepsy which, unfortunately, has a high prevalence in Cyprus.

“Through the collaboration with iMER, Cypriot patients will be able to receive a remote diagnosis through teleconference (tele-expertise counselling), as well as the possibility of an on-site visit to a doctor, hospitalisation if needed and the required treatment.”

The Adolphe Rothschild Foundation is regarded as one of the best hospitals in France in the surgical treatment of infants and children with epilepsy and in the diagnosis and treatment of neuro-visual disorders.

It is also a reference centre for rare diseases such as Wilson’s disease, paediatric oncological cases, cerebral and spinal arteriovenous malformations and rare forms of autoimmune diseases.