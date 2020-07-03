COVID19: Some 77% of recent cases were ‘imported’

A majority 77% of coronavirus cases reported in Cyprus over the past fortnight were imported with 10 out of 13 COVID-19 infections linked to airport arrivals.

While achieving to keep a lid on the transmission of COVID-19 within the community after opening airports to more than 30 countries on 9 June, Cyprus succeeded in tracking imported cases to prevent a second wave.

Most recently confirmed coronavirus cases were connected to repatriation and passenger flights.

Out of 853 cases for which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections were 677 (79.4%).

In total, 20.6% (176) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had a history of travel or residence abroad during the 14 days prior to symptom onset (imported).

These cases have a direct link mainly to the UK.

Up to June 30, a total of 998 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths (case fatality rate: 2.6%) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus.

The mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3 per 100,000 population.

Nineteen deaths (73%) occurred in men and seven (27%) in women; the median age of all deaths was 75 years.

Nine deaths were reported among residents in Larnaca, eight in Paphos, four in Nicosia, three in Famagusta, and two in Limassol.

For 19 deaths, COVID-19 was the underlying cause (CFR: 1.9%).

Hospital care

In total, 18.1% (181) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, and three (1.7%) were still hospitalised (either for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms or for pre-existing conditions).

The median age of all hospitalized patients is 62 years and 64.6% are males.

Overall, 32 cases (17.7% of all hospitalized patients) were admitted to ICU, of which two were still in ICU (on June 30).

A total of 27 ICU patients (84.4%) have been intubated.

The overall median length of stay in ICU, for all 32 ICU cases was 11 days.

The median age of all hospitalized patients is 65.5 years, 71.9% were men.

Overall, 839 (86.3%) cases recovered without symptoms and after two negative tests following their diagnosis or released 21 days after diagnosis.

The median age of all cases is 44.5 with 49.1% female and 50.9% male.

By age groups, cases included 65 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 years-old (6.5%), 701 adults aged 18-59 (70.2%), and 232 persons aged 60 and older (23.2%)

Most cases in Nicosia

Among all cases, 386 (38.7%) were reported in the Nicosia district, 248 (24.9%) in Larnaca, 167 (16.7%) in Paphos, 119 (11.9%) in Limassol, 50 (5%) in Famagusta, and 28 (2.8%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

Of the 998 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-cases, clinical information is available for 98.6% (984), of which 34.5% (339) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 65.5% (645) reported at least one symptom. The most commonly reported symptoms were:

cough (317/971; 32.7%),

fever (302/971; 31.1%),

myalgia (207/970; 21.3%),

sore throat (160/968; 16.5%),

anosmia (111/880; 12.6%), and

shortness of breath (108/955; 11.3%).

Among these cases, 19.1% are healthcare workers (191) – 3.8% physicians (39), 9.8% nurses (97), 1.3% other health occupations (13), and 4.2% auxiliary staff (42).

A total of 157,102 tests have been performed as of June 30 (17,936.1 per 100,000 population).

Significantly higher than Italy’s 8,930 per 100,000 inhabitants, UK’s 14,144 and South Korea’s 2,486.6.