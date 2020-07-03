COVID19: Cyprus stays on zero cases

Cyprus reported zero new coronavirus cases on Friday making it the second day in a row where no infections were detected.

The Health Ministry reported zero COVID-19 infections after conducting 1,538 tests which means the total number of positive cases remains at 999 and 19 deaths.

Cyprus has recorded 14 COVID-free days since the outbreak in early March, while it is still one of the last countries in the world to have reported less than 1000 cases.

According to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 53 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 446 samples were negative from testing people recently returning or arriving at the airport, as were 293 tests on employees returning to work during the second and third stage of exiting the lockdown.

Also coming back negative was 174 samples from the general hospital microbiology labs, as were 72 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres and 314 more through private initiative.

The Health Ministry announced that 180 tests carried out on lawyers, judges and court staff were also negative.

Famagusta General, the referral hospital for COVID-19, is currently caring for one coronavirus patient admitted earlier this week.