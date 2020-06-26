COVID19: Cyprus cases return to zero

Cyprus health authorities managed to report zero new coronavirus cases on Friday, after a run of single-digit daily infections.

It was the eleventh time since the COVID-19 outbreak in March that zero cases were reported but Cyprus has not managed to stay there very long.

Cyprus health authorities reported zero infections after conducting 1,059 tests which means the total number of positive cases remains at 992 and 19 deaths.

A five-day run of no cases was ended on June 21.

The Health Ministry said that according to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 17 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 160 samples were negative from testing people recently repatriated, as were 415 tests on employees returning to work during the second and third stage of exiting the lockdown.

Also coming back negative was 115 samples from the general hospital microbiology labs, as were 90 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres and 262 more through private initiative.

Meanwhile, Famagusta General, the referral hospital for COVID-19, saw two new patients with coronavirus admitted less than a week after the last patient was discharged.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the two were admitted on Thursday afternoon, with one being transferred from Makarios Hospital in Nicosia and the other from Larnaca General Hospital.

It is understood the two patients are children as they are being treated in the paediatric ward

Both patients are in good health, according to doctors.

Since March 11, when Famagusta Hospital started operating as the referral hospital for COVID-19, 154 patients with Covid-19 have been admitted and 136 were discharged.