COVID19: More Cyprus hotels to open doors

While Cyprus hoteliers are pushing the authorities to set a specific date for the resumption of flights from Britain and Russia, another 40 hotels plan to open over the weekend.

Less than 70 hotels, around 10%, had opened when restrictions were lifted on 9 June.

Still uncertain over what the near future holds, as Cyprus has yet to announce when will open its borders to its two largest markets, Russia and the UK, hoteliers are taking the risk and offering attractive packages to locals and tourists.

Reportedly, hoteliers are preparing to send a memo to President Nicos Anastasiades, asking him to set a fixed date for welcoming Brits and Russians to give the tour operators time to prepare, as competing countries have already done.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, director general of the Cyprus Hotels Association, Philokypros Roussounides, said hoteliers and tour operators have not been given a fixed date, unlike Greece and Spain who have announced that they will open airports to the UK on 11 July.

“This could mean that holidaymakers looking for a holiday package are more likely to be sent to other countries which have announced a date for reopening rather than waiting for Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Louis Hotels CEO Iasonas Perdios told website Stockwatch: “Although we find that bookings are currently at a very low level, hoteliers have nevertheless reopened some of their hotel units, and we plan to open other units within the next fortnight”.

“Despite our very attractive prices and offers, bookings are disappointing at the moment. This is because tourists from our two largest markets, the British and Russians, still cannot travel to Cyprus, while at the same time arrivals from markets that have already opened are very low”.

The company has opened the Paphos Breeze, the Polis 1907, and the Louis Nausica Beach and King Jason in Protaras.

Commenting on the situation in Paphos, the CEO of Thanos Hotels, Thanos Michaelides, said another 19 hotels will be opening in Paphos adding to the three that opened at the beginning of June.

Thanos hotels have already opened the doors of its Almyra and Anassa establishments.

“Without, however, the British and Russian markets, the year will be detrimental to the industry, especially in Paphos, where most hotels have traditionally drawn their clients from Britain”.

Michaelides said that occupancy rates during the weekend reach 60% but in the week, they drop to under 10%.

The chairman of the CHA Famagusta branch, Doros Takas said that some hotels are to open during the weekend, but they will be keeping an eye on numbers of incoming tourists.

He said that if the British and Russian markets, on which the majority of Famagusta hoteliers depend, do not open, the year will be drastic for the industry.

He refuted accusations that hoteliers are not offering attractive packages, especially to Cypriots, arguing that discounts reach 30%.

Around 10 hotels in Ayia Napa have reopened, including Nissi Beach, Alion Hotel, Napa Mermaid Hotel, Amethyst Napa Hotel & Spa, Constantinos Hotel and Cavo Maris Beach Hotel.

The Grecian Bay Hotel and Tasia Maris Sands in Ayia Napa will reopen on 1 July.