COVID19: Cyprus has zero cases again, ICUs empty

Cyprus can boast stemming the spread of coronavirus in the community after reporting COVID-19 cases for a fourth day while hospital ICU’s were empty for the first time on Friday.

The last hospital ICU patient was sent to an isolated ward on Friday, pending the results of a COVID-19 test he underwent.

There are now no patients on a ventilator to help them breath

Cyprus health authorities reported zero cases after conducting 763 tests, which is less than the average number of tests.

It is the ninth time that Cyprus has reported zero infections which means the total number of positive cases remains at 985 and 19 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that according to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 29 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 140 samples were negative from testing people recently repatriated, as were 4 tests on students and school staff.

Also coming back negative was 160 samples from the general hospital microbiology labs, as were 33 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres and 245 more through private initiative.

Just one patient is currently being treated at Famagusta General which operates as the reference hospital for COVID-19.

No patients are currently being treated in an Intensive Care Unit.