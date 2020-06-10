COVID19: UN puzzled by Turkish Cypriot stance over crossings

Although an agreement is in place to allow Cypriots to cross the divide under certain conditions, the United Nations voiced concern after the Turkish Cypriot side imposed quarantine conditions until July 1.

The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) seeks clarity from the Turkish Cypriot authorities regarding the crossing points after Cypriot leaders agreed on their partial opening from June 8.

UN spokesperson Aleem Siddique told CNA: “While the UN supports all measures required to address the health crisis, we are concerned by the ongoing disruption caused to people on both sides of the island.”

“It is imperative for the sides to continue coordinating closely on the opening of the crossing points. The mission stands ready to assist both sides on the way forward,” he added.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci arrived on May 21 at a mutual understanding to allow passage of certain groups of people through the crossing points.

Those who wish to cross must show a negative COVID-19 test carried up to 72 hours prior to their crossing.

However, authorities in the Turkish occupied north announced that all crossings will be allowed without imposing a quarantine as of 1 July.

This effectively means that those crossing into the Republic cannot return north for a period of 14 days.

Twenty-one people – nineteen of them Turkish Cypriot workers – crossed from the north to the Republic on Tuesday.

Crossing points were shut due to lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak on both sides of the UN-patrolled ceasefire line.

Turkish Cypriot authorities have declared no new COVID-19 cases since 17 April remaining on 108 infections and four dead.

The Republic has a total of 972 cases and 18 coronavirus deaths.