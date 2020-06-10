COVID19: Cyprus goes from zero to two cases after late results

After initially declaring zero infections on Tuesday, Cyprus confirmed another two coronavirus cases due to late test results from a private lab commissioned by the Health Ministry.

On Tuesday, the health authorities had declared zero cases for the fifth time but several hours later changed the outlook as a batch of 484 tests were sent late.

The two new coronavirus cases involve individuals repatriated from the United Kingdom on different flights.

The ministry said the cases were found from a group of 484 tests all conducted on repatriated individuals.

With Tuesday’s late results the total number of tests conducted during the day rose to 906.

Health officials had earlier reported zero new confirmed COVID-19 cases from an unusually low number of tests as just 422 tests.

Sources from the Health Ministry had attributed this number to the public holiday on Monday.

The two cases were announced on the same day Cyprus lifted more lockdown restrictions and opened its airports.

The Health Ministry announcement came as the country’s two main airports at Larnaca and Paphos reopened to normal passenger traffic in an effort to restart the tourist season.

Shopping malls and department stores also reopened on Tuesday, while cafes and restaurants were allowed to seat customers indoors.

The total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections now stands at 972 and 18 deaths.

Cyprus is still among a minority of countries which has confirmed less than 1000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Two patients are still hospitalized at the reference hospital Famagusta General after one patient was discharged.

Two patients are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of Nicosia General Hospital, with one of them on a ventilator.