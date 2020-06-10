COVID19: Slovakia allows travel from Cyprus

Cyprus is among 16 European countries that Slovakia is allowing entry from as it lifted lockdown restrictions on Wednesday as face masks were no longer required to be worn outdoors.

There will be no restrictions on visitors from Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, Reuters reported.

Slovakia last week reopened borders with neighbours Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary.

It had imposed relatively strict measures including border closures before it reported any coronavirus cases, and has moved cautiously in reopening.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic said that compulsory quarantine upon arrival from abroad will be dropped for countries on the safe list, and people will not have to activate “smart quarantine” on their mobile devices.

Slovaks returning from countries outside the safe list should still quarantine themselves and take a coronavirus test.

“We are switching from bans to personal responsibility,” Matovic said.

The government will also relax the obligation to wear face masks, which will be required only indoors from Wednesday.

The country of 5.5 million people has recorded 1,531 cases of the COVID-19 illness, with 28 deaths.

Slovakia is also among the countries considered low risk by Cyprus with its tourists allowed entry after the island’s airports opened to a select 13 nations on Tuesday.