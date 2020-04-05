COVID19: RCB Bank donates 12 ventilators to Cyprus healthcare battle

RCB Bank has purchased 12 new ventilators that have arrived from China for the Cyprus health system to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the needs of the National Health System and those of the people of Cyprus in mind, the ventilators were delivered to the representatives of the Republic of Cyprus in China and have now arrived in the country with the charter flight that the authorities arranged,” said an RCB statement.

Ventilators are in extremely high demand worldwide right now.

“RCB, as a Cypriot bank, has worked hard in securing this much-needed new equipment to enhance the abilities of the health system to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the bank said.

RCB Bank has also purchase medical face shields, which are manufactured in Limassol, “with the well-being of the medical forces fighting the Coronavirus in the hospitals of Cyprus in mind”.

CEO of RCB Bank Dr Kirill Zimarin said: “Cyprus is our homeland and in this collective effort to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, we could not have remained passive.”

“We, therefore, took initiative from the very beginning and strove to find ventilators, which constitute vital equipment at this difficult time.”

“Health is priceless, and we all have a duty to contribute whatever and however we can in securing that Cyprus has the necessary tools to deal with the pandemic as effectively as possible. “

Zimarin also expressed “our gratitude and deep appreciation to the medical staff of Cyprus who are right now at the frontline of this surreal war. Together we can make it and we will make it!”