COVID19: Cyprus sees second-highest spike in daily cases

Cyprus saw its second-highest daily spike in coronavirus infections on Thursday after health authorities confirmed there were 14 new cases taking the total since the outbreak to 146.

Added to the 47 confirmed cases in the Turkish occupied north of the island, divided Cyprus has a total of 193 infected people since the outbreak started on March 9.

Among the Republic’s 14 new confirmed cases eight people located through tracking down contacts of other confirmed cases.

One more case connected to the infections at Paphos General Hospital where two British patients at the ICU contracted the disease and later died.

Over 20 medical staff were also infected there.

Four of the new cases included those who returned to Cyprus from Europe and after developing symptoms they got in touch with the authorities.

The background of one positive case is being investigated.

The epidemiological monitoring unit of the Ministry of Health has already started tracking down the contacts of all 14 confirmed cases and will proceed with taking samples for specialised tests to be conducted.

The number of positive cases has reached 146, including three in the British Bases, of which 76 were infected in Cyprus.

A majority of those diagnosed with Covid-19 have recovered from the virus.

Five of the cases are on a ventilator, two of which are in a more critical condition, but the majority are self-isolating at home.

Cyprus registered its first death to the coronavirus on Saturday, a 70-year-old who was infected at Paphos General by his fellow patient.

“The instructions are clear, stay home, the situation is manageable, the health system needs time to prepare if needed,” said health expert Dr Marios Loizou.

A three-month-old baby who tested positive is being treated at Nicosia’s Makarios Hospital and is said to be in good health.