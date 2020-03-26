COVID19: Cases in north increase to 47

Turkish Cypriot authorities have confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in the north of Cyprus bringing the number recorded there to 47.

Tests were carried out on staff and police at the Salamis hotel, where a group of 39 German tourists were under quarantine.

A 65-year-old female German tourist was the first coronavirus case in the north earlier this month.

Three of the hotel staff tested positive, however, no police officer was found to be infected.

Some 15 out of the 47 coronavirus cases in the Turkish occupied north are Turkish Cypriots, but the majority (31) are German tourists and one is a citizen of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the condition of two German tourists, aged 80 and 90, has worsened, they are now being treated at an Intensive Care Unit in north Nicosia. They have been put on ventilators.

The Cyprus Republic reported eight new cases on Wednesday including a three-month-old baby, bringing numbers of infected people to 132.

Three death have also been recorded since the outbreak on March 9.

Combined, Divided Cyprus has registered 179 coronavirus cases in less than three weeks.