High concentration of dust over Cyprus

High concentrations of dust were recorded in Cyprus on Thursday affecting people with allergies and other conditions, according to measurements from ground stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network.

Authorities warned the public, especially vulnerable groups (children, older people, and the infirm) to avoid circulating in open spaces as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on their health.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, most people are confined to there homes, only allowed out for essential travel.

According to the law, daily average dust concentrations should not exceed 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

Early readings on Thursday showed that Larnaca and Paralimni were the worst affected area.

Dust concentrations measured at 8:00 am in the following areas:

Nicosia: 58 μg/m3

Limassol: 53 μg/m3

Larnaca: 86 μg/m3

Paphos: 62 μg/m3

Paralimni: 63 μg/m3

Zygi: 37 μg/m3

Ayia Marina Xyliatou: 42 μg/m3

Dust refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air.

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius but over the weekend showers are forecast with the climate becoming cooler.