COVID19: Cyprus closes retail businesses

Cyprus retail business is suspended from 1800 on Tuesday until April 13 with specific exceptions to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, the Minister of Health announced.

Exemptions apply to businesses and workshops for medical equipment, (wheelchairs, orthopaedic products, medical, industrial gas and machinery, optical companies, hearing aid companies, car and motorcycle dealers, tire dealers, bicycle sales and repair companies, launderettes, courier services and pet shops).

Telecommunications providers can stay open only for paying bills and repairs.

Businesses that sell pesticides and fertilizers, material and equipment, car sales, funeral homes, nurseries and florists are also exempt.

It notes that the above businesses can provide online or delivery sales.

Those businesses that are open according to the decree, must abide by the provisions for non-crowding within stores, that is, one person per eight squares metres.

Businesses that remain open are all food and beverage retailers (supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, fish markets, bakeries, pastry shops, fruit markets, cellars), pharmacies and foodservice providers ( restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bars), which can offer delivery services or drive through, petrol stations, kiosks and mini markets. Clinical laboratories and car wash can also continue to operate.

Open markets, street sales and bazaars are banned as well as construction unless they are public interest projects which require permits issued by the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works.

Worshippers are prohibited from entering churches, mosques and other places of worship.