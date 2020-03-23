COVID19: ID needed to enter supermarkets before 10 am

As Cypriots were not abiding by a government decree for supermarkets and pharmacies to first serve vulnerable groups during the coronavirus pandemic, a new rule was introduced stipulating that proof was needed to gain entry.

Due to the health emergency, priority at supermarkets and pharmacies, between 7 am – 10 am daily, is given to vulnerable groups which include those aged 60 or over, people suffering long term health issues or have a disability.

Establishments were unable to enforce the law under the previous decree as normal shoppers ignored it so a new one was issued Monday that required proof like ID, patient card or another form of official certification.

“Show of identification or proof as described above is deemed necessary under the Decree,” said the Health Ministry on Monday.