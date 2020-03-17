COVID19: Hospital patient’s condition worsens

A Cyprus coronavirus case will be transferred from the Famagusta reference hospital to the ICU of Limassol General Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

CNA said the 47-year-old man, treated at the reference hospital, although his condition was good, he quickly developed respiratory distress syndrome.

He will be transferred to Limassol General Hospital after a recommendation by ICU doctors for further treatment.

More medical staff will be posted to Famagusta General, including four physicians, five cardiologists, two pulmonary doctors and a virologist.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old coronavirus patient, who is one of the 11 confirmed cases at Paphos General Hospital, is being treated at the ICU.

It has not been announced whether he will be transferred to Limassol.

The Unit for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases has started taking samples from contacts of Monday’s confirmed cases.

Eight nurses from the Paphos Intensive Care Unit have tested positive for coronavirus, a doctor, a patient and a cleaner.

All had worked in the ICU where an elderly British patient who tested positive after receiving visitors from the UK.

Fifty new samples were scheduled to be taken from the staff of Paphos hospital as well as patients.

According to the State Health Services Organisation OKYPY, the hospital’s staff will all undergo specialised tests. (source CNA)