COVID19: Fears Paphos hospital staff have tested positive

Medical staff at Paphos General Hospital may have contracted the coronavirus after an elderly patient tested positive there, a doctor warned on Monday.

The head of Paphos General Hospital’s cardiological clinic Joseph Moutiris suggested health professionals at the hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

Moutiris posted on Facebook that “initial test results of the medical staff at the hospital are not so good”.

A large number of medical staff were reported to have taken the coronavirus test after a 70-year-old British patient in ICU tested positive for COVID-19.

His condition worsened soon after he was visited by a family who had just returned from the UK.

Paphos General suspended its operation for 48 hours to undergo a deep clean.

Meanwhile, Paphos mayor Phedon Phedonos also posted on social media a call to residents to limit their movements and social contacts as “coronavirus cases in Paphos have increased significantly”.