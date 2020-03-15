COVID19: Two British military personnel on Cyprus test positive

Two members of British Forces Cyprus stationed on the island have contracted coronavirus after returning from the UK, military authorities said Sunday.

These are the first cases reported by the British Bases on Cyprus are separate from the figures announced by the Cypriot Health Ministry.

Added together with the Republic and Turkish-held north the number of cases on divided Cyprus is now over 40.

“We can confirm that two members of the British Forces Cyprus community have tested positive for COVID-19,” said a British Bases statement.

It said they are members of the UK Armed Forces permanently based at RAF Akrotiri.

“They flew back from the UK on March 13 into Paphos Airport and having developed symptoms, they self-isolated and were tested for Coronavirus,” the statement said.

“The male and female are currently displaying mild symptoms and remain in self-isolation at RAF Akrotiri,” it added.

The BFC Joint Services Health Unit has activated its contact tracing plan.

“All passengers arriving at RAF Akrotiri undergo a screening process and appropriate action is taken as required. We want to reassure everyone that we have a robust plan to protect our people,” BFC said.

Every British national arriving from the UK into the Bases on Cyprus will self-isolate at home for 14 days from arrival.

The British military said, “no further information is available for release and we will not be answering any further questions”.