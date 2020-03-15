COVID19: Everyone arriving in Cyprus will be quarantined

As part of draconian measures to contain the coronavirus, Cypriots and residents arriving in Cyprus will be automatically quarantined for 14 days at a government facility, authorities said Sunday.

From 6 pm on Monday anybody who intends to travel to Cyprus will only be permitted if they have a medical certificate confirming they are not infected, the Ministry of Health announced.

The medical certificate must not be older than four days.

“I would like to make it absolutely clear that no one will be allowed to enter the Republic of Cyprus unless they meet and accept the above conditions,” said President Nicos Anastasiades after Sunday’s emergency cabinet meeting.

Cypriot students abroad who opt to remain in their places of study will be given a €750 state allowance.

The categories of citizens who can enter the country are as follows:

(a) Cypriot citizens,

(b) legally resident in the Republic of Cyprus

(c) European or third-country nationals working in the Republic

(d) diplomats

(e) individual cases of European nationals or third-country nationals for unavoidable professional obligations provided that such authorization is obtained from the competent Ministry.

(f) European or third-country nationals attending educational institutions in the Republic of Cyprus

“Those who meet the criteria will be transferred to a special isolation area designated by the Republic of Cyprus for a precautionary period of 14 days,” said the ministry.