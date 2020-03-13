COVID19: Cyprus football suspended until April

All football games in Cyprus are suspended until the end of March as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The decision came despite an arrangement to broadcast all First Division games free-to-air by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC).

The Cyprus Football Association said it is constantly evaluating the situation and after a suggestion by CFA President, George Koumas decided to immediately suspend all fixtures across every category and age group.

The decision was taken during an extraordinary meeting of the CFA board after UEFA consulted with Cyprus authorities.

“The health of football players and all involved with football is a priority for the CFA,” a statement said.

Measures will be reviewed if deemed necessary while the CFA called on clubs to limit training and other activities.