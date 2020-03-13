Prince Charles visit cancelled over COVID19 fears

Next week’s official Royal visit to Cyprus by the Prince of Wales, Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clarence House in London announced Friday.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Owing to the unfolding situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, the British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan.”

The visit would have been the first official royal engagement since Queen Elizabeth ll visited Cyprus in 1993.

The visit was scheduled for 18-21 March.