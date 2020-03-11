Cyprus to shut all schools and universities

The Cyprus Education Ministry said Wednesday it was closing all public and private schools and universities as a precaution in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A statement said the action was being taken to stop the Covid-19 virus spreading.

All schools in the capital Nicosia will be closed for an extended period, from the initial three days announced on Tuesday until March 20.

All other schools, at every level, will close from March 13 until March 20 “this will give time for parents to make the necessary arrangements”.

The ministry said all private and public higher education institutions across Cyprus must close until March 22.

“Suspending the operation of schools is only a precautionary measure as up until now no coronavirus case has been linked to a school,” said the education ministry statement.