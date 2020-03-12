Turkish Cypriots report second coronavirus case

Turkish Cypriot health authorities in the occupied north of Cyprus announced a second confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, he is also a tourist.

The second person with the novel coronavirus is the husband of the 65-year-old German tourist who was tested positive earlier this week.

The man, according to Turkish Cypriot media, initially tested negative but after developing a fever, he was tested again and found to have COVID-19.

The man was in quarantine since his wife was diagnosed with the disease.

His 65-year-old wife tested positive on Tuesday.

They were on holiday in Famagusta with a group of 30 fellow German travellers who arrived in the north via the Tymbou airport (Ercan).

Divided Cyprus now has a total of nine COVID-19 cases after the Republic declared its seventh case on Thursday.