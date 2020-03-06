Greek soldier tested for coronavirus

The Cyprus Health Ministry said on Friday that a soldier from Greece was being tested for suspected coronavirus after showing symptoms of respiratory infection.

According to a ministry announcement, the soldier was taken to the hospital and placed in isolation after showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said the soldier had recently visited his family in Greece and it does not rule out the possibility that he may have come in to contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

A sample has been sent for testing at the Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

The Health Ministry said it would announce the results as soon as they are ready.