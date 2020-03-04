Coronavirus: Cyprus has 400 in self-isolation

Some 400 people have self-isolated with another 5 in quarantine, after returning to Cyprus from a trip to an area with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The people who have self-isolated themselves at home are among 1343 checked by a medic at Cyprus airports after returning from an area or country which is on the high-risk list (northern Italy, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Iran and Singapore).

Dr Costas Constantinou of the Epidemiological Monitoring Unit told a press conference Wednesday that while 49 people were clinically tested for the virus, the authorities set in motion an action plan to care for 8 suspect cases.

All the suspect cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou called on citizens to take self-protection measures and adopt simple hygiene habits like frequently washing their hands.

He also called on citizens returning from destinations with confirmed coronavirus cases to strictly follow the instructions of the competent health authorities.

Ioannou emphasized: “It is no longer a matter of whether we will have a confirmed case in Cyprus but of when.”

He said the ministry is doing everything in its power to mitigate its effects.

The Minister pointed out that procedures were activated since the global emergence of the virus came to light and an action plan was implemented in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

One of the people who have self-isolated is Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis following a private trip to northern Italy.