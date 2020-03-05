Crossings stay closed as UN raises concern

While the government is adamant on keeping four crossing points closed as part of its measures against novel Coronavirus, UNFICYP has expressed concern over “the ongoing disruption caused to people on both sides”.

On Thursday, The UN peacekeeping force issued an announcement saying it was concerned over the situation as it said the opening of the crossings since 2003 had allowed Cypriots freedom of movement across the divide.

“While the UN supports all effective measures to address any potential public health emergency, it is imperative for the two sides to coordinate closely in order to provide a comprehensive response,” UNFICYP said in a statement.

It said the role of the bi-communal Technical Committee on Health is “critical and should be utilised to the fullest”.

“It remains essential that the sides preserve the dialogue and coordination they have displayed in mutually agreeing to the opening of the crossings which have been an important confidence-building measure between both communities for the last 17 years,” said UNFICYP.

The government hit back at the UN saying that the peacekeeping force has no place to comment on the decision of the government.

The Director of the President’s Press Office Victor Papadopoulos said UNFICYP issuing such a statement is not the duty of the peacekeeping force.

“The Cyprus peacekeeping force has no jurisdiction over this issue. The health of the inhabitants of Cyprus is exclusively the concern of the Government of Cyprus and UNFICYP has no right to issue such a statement”.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, following a National Council meeting, said the crossings are to remain closed until Monday when the situation will be reassessed.

President Nicos Anastasiades also announced that the crossing points which were shut on Saturday, are to remain closed “as the reasons for which restrictions were imposed…have not changed”.

Anastasiades said he is trying to avoid the worsening of relations between the two communities in Cyprus.

Relations between the two sides have deteriorated after the closure of four out of eight crossing points, namely the ones at Ledra Street, Astromeritis, Lefka and Dherynia.

He said that the Republic of Cyprus is a legal state and takes measures for the protection of both communities.

“Therefore, I do not accept any complaints on issues that purely concern the Republic of Cyprus sovereignty,” said the President.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who opposed the closing of the crossings, hit back claiming that there the decision was politically motivated.

Akinci said the move was a mistake and should not have been taken unilaterally, and that any measures to be taken should be a result of joint consultation with the involvement of the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health.

He noted that the issue had been discussed at three meetings of the bi-communal committee of health, which concluded that checkpoint closures were unwarranted, as there were no cases of Covid-19 in either the north of south of Cyprus.

Akinci said he would send a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the matter.

Meanwhile, the closure of the crossings has triggered the reaction of non-governmental organisations, who see political motives behind the decision.

There were scuffles at the Ledra Street checkpoint on Saturday as demonstrators tried to break through the barriers.

Main opposition party communist AKEL has also criticised the government for closing the checkpoints without consultation or good reason.

“There is no scientific evidence for this action,” said AKEL party leader Andros Kyprianou.