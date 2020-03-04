Cyprus Energy Minister self-isolates after Italy trip

Cyprus Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis has put himself under self-isolation after returning from a private trip to northern Italy, where there is an outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

Government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos told private TV channel Alpha that the minister is abiding by medical protocol in confining himself and his immediate family to their home.

Health Ministry protocol advises that anyone travelling back from high-risk areas such as northern Italy should self-isolate for 14 days.

Koushos said neither Lakkotrypis nor any member of his family has exhibited any symptoms of coronavirus.

High-risk areas include northern Italy, specifically the regions of Lombardy, Venice, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

The Foreign Ministry also advises that Cypriots should not travel to these regions unless it is essential.

Any person who arrives in Cyprus from these regions is advised to self-isolate at home for 14-days and inform medical authorities if any symptoms appear.

If they develop any symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) within 14 days of their entry into Cyprus, they are advised to stay at their place of residence and to immediately contact the helpline 1420.

Cyprus has reported no cases of the coronavirus.