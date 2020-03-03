Travellers returning from Italy told to self-isolate

Cyprus health authorities urged travellers returning from northern Italy, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong to self-isolate to help prevent a possible spread of the Covid-19.

The Health Ministry committee overseeing and evaluating data on coronavirus said that people, who travelled to areas north of Pisa and Florence need to stay home and monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus for a period of 14 days.

The committee set up to monitor the situation, said if symptoms arise, people should contact the 24-hour hotline at 1420.

Covid-19 symptoms include high fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Italy, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are all considered to be high-risk countries where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.

Meanwhile, another three more people hospitalised for monitoring pending results for the disease tested negative.

This included an Indian man who may have come in contact with a confirmed coronavirus case while in Milan, Italy.

Upon returning to Cyprus he isolated himself but after developing a fever decided to go to the hospital.

Two other people who had come in contact with him were also isolated. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said results for all three came back negative.

Ioannou said that measures were continuing as normal at the airports, ports and checkpoints.

“Our only concern is the protection of public health.”

Meanwhile, the global death toll exceeded 3,000, with the virus spreading to more than 60 countries.

The virus broke out in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 89,000 people, mostly in China, according to a Reuters tally.

Outside China, there are now more than 8,700 infected and over 125 deaths have been recorded.

The death toll in Italy jumped to 52 on Monday from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe’s worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.