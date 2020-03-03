CFA Forecasting Event focused on future of investments

The 16th annual CFA Forecasting Event of CFA Society Cyprus held in Nicosia was attended by more than 250 bank executives, investment, accounting and audit firm executives, as well as high-ranking state officials.

Andreas Andreou, Vice Chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) said the regulator’s role is to exercise effective supervision of the legal framework, irrespective of its complexity.

CySEC’s mission is to ensure that robust market integrity and investor protection underpin a healthy, smooth functioning of the capital market, as only a well-regulated, responsible capital market can ultimately contribute to the responsible growth of the real economy.

Andreou said that compliance, corporate governance and ethics management are fundamental elements to every business and should be treated as such.

CFA Society Cyprus President Panayiotis Mavromichalis referred to the significance of the CFA Forecasting Event, which has been greatly enhanced and established as a major event among the financial community.

Mavromichalis presented the work carried out by the Society, highlighting its three pillars of focus which are: tackling financial illiteracy, supporting CFA charterholders candidates, assisting regulators and the government by providing know-how.

Gary Baker, managing director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at CFA Institute, talked about the Institute’s work and the future of finance.

Alexander Prawitz, head of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) & Mediterranean at Schroders, made a prediction about the investment landscape beyond 2020, following the end of a “golden decade” for the financial sector.

The CFA Forecasting Event is an annual event that is held in the presence of the Cyprus financial community and speakers from abroad, for an exchange of views on the latest forecasts for the global and regional economy.

During his visit in Cyprus, Baker, along with the leadership of CFA Society Cyprus, held meetings with the Cyprus Banking Association and the Ministry of Finance, where they exchanged views on the course of the global and Cypriot economy and discussed possible ways the Society could contribute to their institutional work.

CFA Society Cyprus is the local society of the CFA Institute, which is based in Virginia, USA, and counts over 168,000 members worldwide. It offers to investment management professionals, the industry-leading CFA designation (Chartered Financial Analyst), following rigorous exams.