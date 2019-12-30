Monthly earnings of employees went up 3.1% in Q3 2019

Monthly earnings of employees in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 3% on an annual basis but there is still a gender pay gap, provisional data by the Cyprus Statistical Service show.

Based on the provisional data, the average gross monthly earnings of employees during Q3 2019, amounted to €1,878 compared to €1,822 in Q3 2018, recording an increase of 3.1%.

Average gross monthly earnings during Q3 2019, when seasonally adjusted are estimated at €1,992. Compared to Q2 2019 there was an increase of 1.1%.

Average gross monthly earnings of male employees during July-September 2019 are estimated at €2,016 while that of female employees was €1,710.

Compared to Q3 2018, the average gross monthly earnings of both male and female employees recorded an increase of 3%.