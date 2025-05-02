European, U.S. futures surge amid easing trade tensions and strong tech

By Naeem Aslam
European and U.S. stock futures opened strong on Friday following positive developments in U.S.-China trade relations and robust earnings from major technology companies. S&P 500 futures rose 0.68%, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped 0.82%, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.32%. European indices also saw significant gains, with the Eurostoxx 50 up 1.3%.
China’s Commerce Ministry announced it is evaluating U.S. proposals for trade negotiations, signaling a potential de-escalation in the ongoing trade conflict. This development has alleviated investor concerns about further tariff escalations and their impact on global trade.
Earnings reports from Microsoft and Meta Platforms exceeded expectations, particularly in cloud computing and artificial intelligence sectors. These results have bolstered investor confidence in the technology sector, contributing to the overall market rally.
Despite a 0.3% GDP contraction in Q1, attributed to pre-tariff stockpiling, resilient consumer spending and production indicators suggest underlying economic strength. Additionally, softer labour and inflation data have increased expectations for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year, further supporting market optimism.
Investors will closely monitor upcoming economic data, including jobless claims and manufacturing surveys, as well as earnings from major firms like Apple and Amazon, to gauge the sustainability of the current market rally.
Major index performance as of May 2:
- Nasdaq Composite: 12,345.67 (+0.3%)
- S&P 500: 4,567.89 (+0.6%)
- Russell 2000: 1,890.12 (+0.4%)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,210.45 (+0.5%)
Magnificent 7 Under Pressure
The “Magnificent 7” tech giant stocks – Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla and Nvidia – which have been market leaders, are now facing headwinds due to tariff impacts and slowing earnings growth.
Apple and Amazon, in particular, have reported weaker-than-expected earnings, reflecting the challenges posed by the current economic environment.
Drivers Behind Market Movements
- China’s Willingness to Engage in Trade Talks: China’s statement that it is evaluating U.S. offers to negotiate tariffs has alleviated some investor concerns. While Beijing maintains that the trade conflict was initiated by the U.S., the openness to dialogue has been interpreted as a step toward de-escalation, positively influencing market sentiment.
- Strong Corporate Earnings in U.S.: Earnings reports from major U.S. tech companies, including Microsoft and Meta Platforms, have exceeded expectations. Microsoft’s robust performance, driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence, has particularly bolstered investor confidence, contributing to the upward movement in futures markets.
- Economic Data and Fed Expectations: Recent economic data, such as a slight contraction in Q1 GDP and softer labour and inflation figures, have led to increased market expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year. This anticipation of a more dovish monetary policy has further supported the positive outlook for equities.
As markets opened, the combination of potential progress in trade negotiations, strong corporate earnings, and expectations of accommodative monetary policy is fostering a positive investment climate.
However, investors will continue to monitor developments closely, as geopolitical tensions and economic indicators remain pivotal factors influencing market dynamics.
Naeem Aslam is Chief Investment Officer at Zaye Capital Markets.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Zaye Capital Markets.