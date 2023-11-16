Hooligan brawl causes havoc in Limassol

Over a hundred football hooligans from opposing teams clashed in Limassol, causing mayhem, resulting in the injury of a 21-year-old man and damage to nearby shops, while a car was torched.

According to police, the incidents happened shortly before 11 pm on Wednesday between groups of hooligans wielding bats, stones, and other objects.

The fighting involved supporters of the Nicosia-based Omonia 29M and Apollon Limassol.

Police were informed that a group of 40 hooded hooligans carrying bats had gathered outside the Limassol fan club of Omonia 29M.

Police arriving at the scene encountered two groups, around 40 from Omonia 29M and another 80 wearing hoodies with the Apollon Limassol logo.

The two groups were attacking each other with rocks, firecrackers, teargas, and throwing Molotov cocktails.

As a result of the violence, a car caught fire, shop windows were smashed, and a 21-year-old man was injured in the brawl.

Upon arriving at the hospital, he was found to have suffered a fracture to the elbow.

No arrests were made as the perpetrators dispersed into the neighbourhoods when the officers arrived.

The scene of the incident was cordoned off by the police, with officers uncovering various items, such as improvised incendiary devices and fireworks.

Police have taken statements and are reviewing CCTV footage from properties neighbouring the scene.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

This latest football-related violence comes several months after authorities pledged to get tough on hooligans.

A previous incident saw hooligans smash Nicosia’s Eleftheria indoor stadium and torched the nearby offices of the Cyprus Public Transport Company during the basketball Final Four Cup game on 26 March.

Following that incident, Justice Minister Anna Procopiou said the government had started working on legislation making it obligatory for sports federations to follow police instructions to ban the movement of fans who have caused trouble in previous games.

However, not much has been done since then.