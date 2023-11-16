/

Foreign Minister in Israel to discuss humanitarian corridor

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is visiting Israel on Thursday to promote Cyprus’ initiative to open a maritime humanitarian aid corridor to the besieged Gaza Strip.

In light of the latest developments in the Middle East, Kombos is continuing his ongoing contact with his regional counterparts.

During his visit to Israel, he will discuss with Israeli officials the Cypriot initiative to establish a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid directly to Gaza.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Kombos will be received by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and meet Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

“The Foreign Minister’s contacts will focus on the situation in the region following the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7, as well as Cyprus’ aid initiative as a logistics hub for assistance.

Kombos will also meet with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus staff in Tel Aviv.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip for a “sufficient number of days” to allow aid access.

On Monday, the Hamas-run health ministry said 11,240 people had been killed, including 4,630 children, since the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The Israeli military says two more of its soldiers have been killed in fighting in Gaza since its ground invasion began in late October – bringing the total to 50.

 

