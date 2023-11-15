Nicosia condemns UDI ‘black anniversary’

Cyprus has denounced the 40th anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence by the Turkish Cypriots and called for talks to resume based on a federal solution.
Anti-occupation events are taking place in the Republic on Wednesday, organised by student bodies, municipalities, political parties and many others.
Meanwhile, ‘celebrations’ will take place in the Turkish-occupied north, which declared independence on November 15, 1983.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its readiness to resume negotiations for a viable and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.
In a statement to mark the anniversary of UDI, it said: “Today marks forty years since the illegal declaration of the secessionist entity in the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus, with the continued violation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, and of international legitimacy and the principles on which the United Nations Charter is based.”
“Despite Turkey’s efforts to legitimise the illegal invasion and continued occupation of Cyprus, the international community remains firmly committed to the content of UN Security Council Resolutions 541 (1983) and 550 (1984), which unequivocally condemn the secessionist and legally unilateral action.
“The UN Security Council calls on all states to respect the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity of the Republic of Cyprus and not to recognise the secessionist entity.
“The only sad exception to the blatant disregard for the Resolutions remains, to date, Turkey,” said the ministry.
It added: “We will never accept the fait accompli of the occupation, nor will we accept any efforts to legitimise the partition of our country.
“The Republic of Cyprus will continue to do everything possible to counter efforts to upgrade the separatist entity and any actions contrary to international law.”
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third.
Numerous rounds of talks under UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.