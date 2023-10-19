/

Cyprus’ importance recognised at Cairo Summit

The invitation of Cyprus to the Emergency International Summit on Gaza to be held in Cairo on Saturday is proof of the recognition of the role it can play in the region, said President Nikos Christodoulides.

President Christodoulides said: “I consider the fact that Cyprus was chosen among the countries to be invited to such an important Summit alone demonstrates the recognition of the role – whatever role, I do not want to exaggerate – the Republic of Cyprus can play.”

He said it was a country that “maintains excellent relations with all neighbouring countries while being a member state of the EU”.

“This is what I conveyed at the recent European Council, the role we can play beyond the humanitarian aspect”.

The President underlined that for the first time, there are so many requests from countries to repatriate their citizens using Cyprus,

“But, more importantly, the primary concern at this moment is how to address this crisis.

“A crisis that, if it expands, if it continues, you understand, will have negative consequences for all of us”.

The summit in Cairo will “discuss developments and the future of the Palestinian cause and the peace process”.

Air strikes have killed at least 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip in a relentless aerial campaign launched by Israel in retaliation for a Hamas attack on October 7 that killed 1,400 people. Mostly, civilians died on both sides.

Historically a key mediator between Hamas and Israel, Egypt has been pushing diplomatic efforts, urging “restraint” and a return to the political process.

Heads of state and government have been invited to the summit, namely from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Turkey, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, and the leaders of Greece, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Norway, the USA, Russia, China and the UN Secretary-General.

