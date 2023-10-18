52 Cypriots remain in Israel

Fifty-two Cypriots remain in Israel who have not expressed a desire for repatriation, said Cyprus Ambassador to the country, Kornelios Korneliou.

He told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA): “Since October 7, when the Hamas attacks against Israel took place, we have been living in uncertainty as to what the day will bring because of the missile attacks and the danger of terrorist attacks.”

The Cypriot embassy is housed in a building in Tel Aviv, on the ground floor of a mall, so these places are avoided.

“There is also an appeal from the Israeli government to avoid unnecessary movements until further notice”.

Korneliou said there were no Cypriots among the victims of the Hamas strikes, and 58 Cypriots who were in Israel at the time have returned to Cyprus.

However, 52 Cypriots did not express a desire to return to Cyprus.

“The embassy is in contact with them if the situation deteriorates.”

He added that all necessary arrangements will be made for their repatriation in such a case.

Regarding the climate in Tel Aviv, the Cypriot Ambassador said the war was taking place 70 kilometres from the city, adding, “The missile attacks remind us that this war is ongoing.”

He hoped the situation would end soon “so that we can return – if possible – to a normality that will be different from the one that existed until October 6”.

Some 1,084 foreign nationals have arrived in Cyprus since the country offered to be a transit hub for people evacuated from Israel.

