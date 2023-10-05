Cyprus encourages states to recognise femicide

Cyprus encourages every state to acknowledge the existence of femicide, UN Ambassador Andreas Hadjichrysanthou said, noting the Cypriot parliament was the first in Europe to adopt such a law.
Addressing the UN Third Committee on “Advancement of Women”, he said that Cyprus is determined to intensify efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and girls.
He said Cyprus has set as a top priority to gender mainstream all its policies and actions to create a gender-responsive political, economic, and social framework, leaving no one behind.
To achieve this goal, he added, the Office of the Commissioner of Gender Equality -soon to be institutionalised as a permanent structure within the government – is preparing the new Strategy on Gender Equality 2024-2026.
“Gender focal points have been appointed in all relevant ministries and authorities, with civil society having a prominent role in the drafting process of the new national strategy.
“Prevention and combating all forms of violence against women and girls is within the highest priorities of the Republic of Cyprus.”
Last year, he pointed out, Cyprus’ parliament took a significant step in adopting a law on femicide.
“The law was the first of such piece of legislation in Europe, integrating femicide into the Criminal Code as a distinct crime, rendering gender-related killings as an aggravating factor when imposing sentences”.
Hadjichrysanthou stated that Cyprus recognises the importance of taking appropriate and effective action towards eradicating the heinous crime of femicide worldwide.
Cyprus, he added, encourages all States to acknowledge the existence of femicide and define gender-related killings in their national legal frameworks.
“We encourage all states to develop prevention strategies to address femicide, including through education and training law enforcement authorities, judicial officials, educators, health system workers, and other relevant stakeholders.
“We reaffirm our commitment to the international framework on gender equality, the full and effective implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action and the Programme of Action, and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.